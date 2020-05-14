App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Sen added that there is scope for further borrowing, and that the government must go beyond the budgetary allocation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former chief statistician Pronab Sen has warned that India's gross domestic product (GDP) could contract 9 percent in FY21 without further economic stimulus.

This is after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 shared details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help revive the economy battered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We need to wait for more announcements to see if there is going to be any extra spending. Up to today's (Wednesday’s) announcements, there is no stimulus at all, but the government is making sure that the production units do not go bankrupt," Sen told Business Standard.

The Rs 20 lakh crore scheme included tax measures, measures for micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs), and assistance for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs)

"On the face of it, the package looked good," Sen told the paper, adding that the amount is roughly the extent of the damage done to the economy.

The government recently raised the gross borrowing target for 2020-21 to Rs 12 lakh crore. The initial target, announced during the Budget, was Rs 7.8 lakh crore.

Speaking about the borrowing target Sen told Business Standard "the Rs 4.2 lakh crore extra borrowings announced recently will just be about as much to meet the budgeted expenditure target for the fiscal. It will not be one paise above that".

Sen added that there is scope for further borrowing and that the government must go beyond the budgetary allocation.

First Published on May 14, 2020 11:09 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Economy #India

