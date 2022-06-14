Prolonged La Niña effect to help India overcome agri inflation as rural demand starts to pick up: FMCG bosses

Inflation has become a global concern. It has also raised many questions like whether inflation has stabilised in agri products and if oil prices have normalised after bumping up due to the Russia Ukraine War. To get answers on the looming questions on agri products amidst soaring inflation, CNBC-TV18's Nigel D'souze, Sonia Shenoy and Prashant Nair spoke with S Sivakumar, group head of agri and IT business, ITC, and Sanjeev Kumar Asthana, CEO of Ruchi Soya Industries.

Input prices from the farmer's perspective still remain high. The government has decided to offer additional subsidies in fertilisers, which is helping, but there wouldn't be any significant drop in input prices for farmers, Sivakumar said.

Due to the monsoon being patchy, sowing has been delayed.

But some progress was seen in terms of monsoon in the southern and central states. More importantly, for planting, yield and potential prices, one has to look at the temporal distribution, Sivakumar added.

The first 10 days of June have seen a 40 per cent deficient monsoon. Looking at the data of the last five years, whenever the monsoon was delayed, it will show that the situation has improved eventually, he said.

Besides, this year La Niña will last longer than originally anticipated helping India overcome agri inflation, Sivakumar added.

Sanjeev Kumar Asthana, CEO of Ruchi Soya Industries, said supply is the main issue. If things calm down between Russia and Ukraine, wheat markets will drop by over $100 in a day. Sunflower availability and logistics situation will also improve.

Additionally, one of the big issues was a drop in soya bean production in the US due to poor monsoon. But from an Indian perspective, we need to watch out for how well the monsoon progresses, Asthana added.



"Demand momentum has started picking up in rural areas. This is going to be very beneficial for FMCG companies. By the end of 2023, demand for food will continue to be robust. Inventory build-up is not yet sufficient. Government initiatives like banning wheat export, banning sugar export, and toning down the import duty for edible oil will also benefit the momentum," the CEO of Ruchi Soya said.

Prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine may worsen inflation in India. He added that it could also cause an issue in fertiliser supply if the war continues.