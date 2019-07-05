App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2019: Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The recent elections were charged with brimming hope for a bright and stable India, she said while presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the NDA government had set the ball rolling for a 'New India' in its first term and programmes will be accelerated and red tape reduced going forward.

The recent elections were charged with brimming hope for a bright and stable India, she said while presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Budget for 2019-20.

Close

The Modi government in its first term stood out as a performing government, Sitharaman said, adding "voters stamped their approval on a performing government in general elections".

She further said the NDA government in its first term set the ball rolling for a 'New India' with strident commitment to fiscal consolidation.

Our last mile delivery stood out, she said, and promised that programmes will be accelerated and red tape will be reduced.

The finance minister also said the amount spent on food security doubled during 2014-19 from the previous five years. Moreover, the number of patents tripled during 2018-19.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 11:29 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.