App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Production of horticulture crops seen at record 314.67 mn tonnes in 2018-19

The agriculture ministry released the final estimates for 2017-18 and the first estimates for 2018-19 of area and production of horticulture crops. These estimates are based on the information received from different states and Union territories.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's horticulture production is estimated to rise by 1 per cent to record 314.67 million tonnes in 2018-19 on higher area, the government said on Wednesday.

The agriculture ministry released the final estimates for 2017-18 and the first estimates for 2018-19 of area and production of horticulture crops. These estimates are based on the information received from different states and Union territories.

As per the final estimates of 2017-18, horticulture production stood at record 311.7 MT, which is 3.7 per cent higher than the previous year and 10 per cent higher than the past five years' average production.

Area under coverage rose to 25.87 million hectares from 25.43 million hectares.

Onion production in current year is likely to be around 23.62 million tonnes (MT) as against 23.26 MT in 2017-18, while potato output is estimated at 52.58 MT compared to 51.31 MT.

Tomato production is estimated to rise 2 per cent to 20.51 MT as against 19.76 MT in 2017-18.

The production of fruits is estimated at 97.35 MT, while that of vegetables at about 187.5 MT.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Economy #Horticulture crops #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.