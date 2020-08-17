Production Linked Incentive scheme targets local goods worth $153 billion, creation of a million jobs: Report

The Centre anticipates $153 billion worth of domestically-manufactured goods, besides creation of one million jobs, under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme over the next five years, as India looks to lure businesses away from China.

The programme has already drawn in $1.5 billion worth of investment pledges – from electronics players like Samsung, Wistron and Foxconn, who have promised mobile phone manufacturing units in the country.

Besides incentives for electronics and pharmaceutical sectors, incentives for textile, automobile, food processing sectors are also in the works, Bloomberg reported. As per the PLI scheme, niche firms will be eligible for payment of 4-6 percent of their incremental sales over the next five years.

India’s decision came as firms made to shift sole dependence on China amid trade tensions with the United States and the coronavirus pandemic. Admittedly, gains so far have not been big as Vietnam remains the most preferred destination, followed by Cambodia, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Thailand, a Standard Chartered survey found.

But experts feel India has “reasonable chance over the medium term, in terms of incremental investment of supply chains in the country.”

“These programs are aimed at increasing India’s manufacturing share in the gross domestic product,” Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG – Mumbai told the publication.

The electronics sector pledges so far alone could shift an additional 10 percent of global smartphone production – most from China, to India by 2025, analysts at Credit Suisse said. The exercise could bring in $55 billion additional investments over five years – a 0.5 percent addition to India’s economic output, they added.