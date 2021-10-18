MARKET NEWS

Private capex set to pick up: Crisil

PLIS provided the much needed booster, said the report

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST
External environment for the capex cycle in the current decade will resemble what was seen in the early 2000s

India's industrial capex is set to pick up thanks to domestic and global factors, said a Crisil report.

It cited conducive government policies, accommodative monetary policies, commodities upcycle improving balance sheets of cement and metal players, rising merchandise exports, supply-chain diversification, healthy balance sheets and global liquidity as the drivers.

In fact, it said that the external environment for the capex cycle in the current decade will resemble what was seen in the early 2000s, with global liquidity and healthy balance sheets.

PLIS advantage

The Production-linked Incentive Scheme (PLIS) got a big thumbs up in the report, which said that the scheme will be the much-needed booster for private capex. Without the scheme, the report said that the capex would have taken another two years to touch pre-pandemic levels. Once the scheme plays out, aggregate industrial capex will rise 30% through FY22-24 when compared to FY18-20.

PLIS will cause capex growth in new-age sectors such as telecom equipment, mobile, IT hardware and battery, where the country is otherwise import dependent.

PLIS, covering 13 sub-sectors, can generate Rs 2.2 trillion worth of capex over the scheme’s time frame of three to four years, said the report. Of this, more than half, or 55%, of the capex will be seen in three sectors--advanced chemistry cell battery, automotive and specialty steel.

India faces paradox

The report said that there will be more green capex avenues, with the country’s focus on ESG and energy transition. While companies make this transition, power and resource efficiency will play a big role.

“India’s industrial sectors are faced with a paradox where they will have to tread the path of energy efficiency alongside industrialisation unlike other nations where energy emissions have already peaked. Heavy industrial segments such as metals, mining, and cement will adopt transitional strategies such as resource efficiency (blending scrap in steel, blending waste in cement), waste heat recovery, carbon capture, etc. in medium term and it is only post 2040s when radical decarbonization tactics will deepen,” said Isha Chaudhary, Director of Crisil Research, to Moneycontrol.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #PLIs #private capex
first published: Oct 18, 2021 07:08 pm

