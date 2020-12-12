Priority to increase village industry turnover to Rs 2 lakh crore in two years: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the priority of the government is to increase turnover of the village industry to Rs 2 lakh crore in two years.

"The rural economy's turnover was Rs 80,000 lakh crore last year," Gadkari said at the annual general meeting of the industry body FICCI on Saturday.

Gadkari also urged that there is a need to develop two plans, one for the urban India and another for the rural India.

"MSME is the backbone of the Indian economy. It contributes 30 percent towards the GDP growth. 48 percent of the exports are from the MSME sector. MSME has also generated 11 crore jobs," Nitin Gadkari said.

Nitin Gadkari also noted that unemployment is the most important challenge for the government and to eradicate poverty, there is a need to develop the employment potential in the country.

"Agriculture accounts for 14 to 16 percent of the Indian GDP. Our manufacturing contributes 22 to 26 percent to the GDP and the service sector contributes 52 to 56 percent. For the development of the country, the aim must be to increase the manufacturing sector upto 30 percent and agriculture and allied activities to 25 percent," Gadkari said.

Gadkari also informed that the government has given the sanction for the use of flex engines like those in USA, Brazil and Canada wherein people can use either 100 percent petrol or 100 percent ethanol.

Advocating the use of biofuel, Gadkari remarked that so far ethanol was being produced from sugarcane and molasses and the government has now received the permission to make ethanol from rice.

Gadkari also informed that the Air Force has also sanctioned the use of bioethanol.

Gadkari also informed that the government has sanctioned Rs 3 lakh crore for the MSMEs. The government will provide 15 percent of the equity to successful MSMEs and those with a good record of GST and income tax and bank turnover to facilitate them to go raise funds in the capital market.

Gadkari also urged the need to develop entrepreneurship management institutes with a strong leadership to popularize entrepreneurship among the youth.