Printing of Rs 2,000 note falls more than 95% in 2017-18: RBI annual report

The RBI has sharply reduced the indent (order) and supply of the Rs 2,000 note in the year 2017-18 to the tune of 151 million pieces as compared to the post-demonetisation year of 2016-17.

The figures were disclosed as part of RBI’s annual report that was released on August 29.

In the year 2016-17, the indent of the Rs 2,000 banknote was 3,500 million pieces and the supply stood at 3,504 million pieces.

This is over 95 percent reduction in both the indent and supply of Rs 2,000 banknotes.

The overall volume of banknotes, as per the report, increased by 2.1 percent.

The report adds that "in value terms, the share of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 banknotes, which had together accounted for 72.7 percent of the total value of banknotes in circulation at end-March 2017, increased to 80.2 percent as at end-March 2018."

The indent and supply of Rs 500 banknotes, however, has remained robust with more supply at 9,693 million pieces registered in 2017-18 as against an indent of 9,213 million pieces in the same period.