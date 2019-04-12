Primer | Will countercyclical capital buffers help in the next crisis?

Amol Agrawal

In its April policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said “it is not necessary to activate CCCB at this point in time.” CCCB stands for countercyclical capital buffers, a tool to safeguard the banking system. The RBI introduced this tool in February 2015, and since then the regulator announces its decision on CCCB in the first bi-monthly policy of the financial year.

Banking activity is largely seen as pro-cyclical which means bank financing rises and declines with the level of economic activity. This is problematic as it is at the time of downturns that economies need support from banks since other sources of finance dry up significantly. Apart from just banks, one can also raise finances from other resources during good times. Thus, banks need to do the opposite: apply restraint during good times and go for broke during bad times. This is the countercyclical approach.

However, counter-cyclicality is difficult to apply in principle. During good times, banks, too, want to join the growth story and, if reluctant, they might be pushed by their shareholders to do so. The former Citigroup chief executive officer, Chuck Prince famously said: “When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you've got to get up and dance. We're still dancing.” These remarks came to haunt him during the 2008 crisis, but all he said was a reflection of the larger financial industry.

Under CCCB, banks are required to maintain a buffer as the economy is growing and then use the same during a downturn. Another linked purpose of the CCCB is that it becomes part of the macro-prudential toolkit of central banks and other regulators.

Before the crisis, one just looked at risks in individual banks (micro-prudential). Post the 2008 crisis, it was learnt that even if individual banks are doing fine, they could be creating problems at a systemic level. For instance, most US-based banks were increasingly reliant on the repo window for meeting their liabilities and they looked stable. However, at an aggregate level, this created a systemic risk as everyone was dependent on short-term borrowings which eventually led to the 2008 crisis. This resulted in a change in thinking that regulators also need to look at risks in the entire system. Interestingly, the Great Depression gave us macroeconomics whereas 2008 crisis gave us macro-prudential!

One crucial thing to understand is how the CCCB gets activated. In Feb 2018, the RBI gave the following guidelines for its estimation: “The credit-to-GDP gap shall be the main indicator in the CCCB framework in India. However, it shall not be the only reference point and shall be used in conjunction with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) growth. The Reserve Bank of India shall also look at other supplementary indicators for CCCB decision such as incremental credit-deposit ratio for a moving period of three years (along with its correlation with credit-to-GDP gap and GNPA growth), industry outlook (IO) assessment index (along with its correlation with GNPA growth) and interest coverage ratio (along with its correlation with credit-to-GDP gap). While taking the final decision on CCCB, the Reserve Bank of India may use its discretion to use all or some of the indicators along with the credit-to-GDP gap.”

The credit to GDP gap which is the main indicator is defined as the “difference between credit-to-GDP ratio and the long term trend value of credit-to-GDP ratio at any point in time.” Further, the RBI has specified two thresholds activating the CCCB: 3 percent and 15 percent. This means when actual credit to GDP is greater than the long-term trend by 3 percent, CCCB of 0 to 0.25 percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) will be activated. The upper threshold is 15 percent greater than the long-term trend where maximum CCCB of 2.5 percent of RWA will apply. In the middle of this range, the regulator will keep prescribing a raise in CCCB from 0 to 0.25 percent of RWA till it reaches 2.5 percent.

There are statistical approaches to estimating long-term trend which can help in estimating the gap. However, BIS in its 2010 report said: “simple moving average or a linear time trend could be used to establish the trend”.

Applying a moving average of three years, the gap is clearly negative as of now. Perhaps, the only time CCCB would have been applied is in the period of 2004-08 when Indian banking suddenly shifted gears from lazy banking in 2002 (as mentioned by Rakesh Mohan former Deputy Governor of RBI in 2002) to crazy banking in 2004-08 (as suggested by some experts) Since then, the gap declined and has been negative since 2014-15.

BIS also announced that banks of member economies could begin building CCCBs as part of their capital plans. If activated, the banks would be asked to keep 0.625 percent of RWA in January 2016 and increase this year to reach 2.5 percent by January 2019. The above-explained activation would be discretionary and the power lies with the national regulator. RBI agrees to this BIS advisory and has asked Indian banks to start maintaining CCCBs. This became a bone of contention amidst banks as it required them to raise resources other than normal capital. The issue came up in a controversial RBI Board meeting in December 2018, where it was decided to delay the last tranche of 0.625 percent by a year. Obviously, only time will tell whether CCCBs are enough to both prevent and mitigate the next financial crisis.