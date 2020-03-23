App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says economic impact of coronavirus outbreak to be felt gradually

The statement comes after his interaction via a video conference with representatives from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from across the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Expressing his concern on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Indian economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23 said the informal sector will face the brunt and the impact on the overall economy will be felt gradually.

He said that several sectors like tourism, construction, hospitality and other small businesses, including the informal sector, have been hit.

Modi said that the outbreak has peaked at a time when the government was trying to spur growth.

Close

He said that the challenge posed by the pandemic is graver than even that posed by the World Wars and and there is a need for constant vigil to prevent its spread, according to a press release.

related news

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

The statement comes after his interaction via a video conference with representatives from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from across the country.

"Prime Minister said that the fulcrum of the economy is trust. Trust has a unique yardstick - it is earned or lost in difficult and challenging times. The parameters of trust are at a critical juncture in various sectors of the economy," according to the press release.

The meeting discussed the specific issues being faced by sectors like banking, finance, hospitality, tourism, infrastructure and requested the government for help to overcome these challenges through financial and fiscal assistance.

He also interacted with the pharma sector and asked them to work on manufacture of RNA testing kits for COVID-19 on war footing.

He assured them that the government is committed to maintaining supply of APIs and manufacture within the country.

He said that it is important to maintain supply of essential medicines and prevent black marketing and hoarding.

The prime minister asked industries to allow employees to work from home wherever doing so is feasible through using technology. He also requested them to not cut down on workforce.

He said it is imperative that production of essential items should not be impacted at this time, and black marketing and hoarding be prevented.

He said that social distancing remains our biggest weapon in our fight against preventing the spread of the virus.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 08:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #Narendra Modi

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.