Prices of vegetables soar due to summer heat in and around Kolkata

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

Prices of common vegetables have increased by 15-30 percent in recent weeks and unless there is rainfall within the next five to six days, rates are expected to rise further, a vendors body said.

The sweltering heat in Kolkata and surrounding districts are impacting vegetable production leading to a surge in prices, an official said on April 18.

"The ongoing intense heat and lack of rain have had a significant impact on vegetable production. Supplies in producers markets in the districts have already decreased drastically ," West Bengal Vendor's Association president Kamal De told PTI.

Citing an example, De said that farmers markets or haats at Gopalnagar close to Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district received an average of nearly 100-125 truckloads of pointed gourds per day during this time last year. But the number has dropped to 45 a day now.