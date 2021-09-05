MARKET NEWS

English
Prices of agriculture produce falling down as Centre not paying attention: Sharad Pawar

PTI
September 05, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the prices of agricultural produce were falling down in the country as the Union government was not paying attention to the problems being faced by the farming community.

Speaking at a farmers' congregation at Junnar in Pune district, he said that when he was the Union agriculture minister for 10 years in the UPA government, he ensured that farmers get good prices for their agricultural produce.

"There are several questions before the farming (community) today. The prices of agricultural produce have gone down. People (farmers) are throwing their agricultural produce...even the input cost is not recovered. There is a worrying situation for all," he said.

He added that as the agriculture minister, he had ensured that if farmers get good prices for their produce, they would not only fulfil the country's needs, but also go for export, and it has been proven by farmers.

"Unfortunately, the Centre is not giving the required attention to these aspects and as a result of that, the prices of agriculture produce are falling down. The only exception to this is sugarcane as sugar prices have increased over the last few days and if that continues, sugarcane will fetch good rates," he said.

Pawar said that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, medical experts are suggesting that gatherings should be avoided, but the organisers of the event had assured that all COVID-19 norms, such as physical distancing, would be followed during the programme. The NCP supremo expressed displeasure over only a small number of women attending the programme.

"Only a few women can be seen at the programme. Why don't women come to the events? When I had the reins of the state, I had kept aside 50 per cent seats for women in Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads and market committees. If we want to take the country ahead, there is a need for collective strength of both women and men," Pawar, who was the chief minister of Maharashtra for four times, said.
PTI
Tags: #agriculture #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar
first published: Sep 5, 2021 09:25 pm

