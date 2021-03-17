Price of petrol, diesel unchanged for 18th straight day: Check rates here

Representative image: Reuters

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the eighteenth consecutive day on March 17, 2o21, across the country after a steep rise when the prices were last hiked on February 27.

Since then, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

The fuel prices are increasing because of the rising price of international crude oil and higher central and state taxes. During the pandemic, the central government had raised the excise duty on petrol to Rs 32.98 a litre from Rs 19.98 a litre.

A similar increase was affected on diesel, where excise duty was increased to Rs 31.83 a litre from Rs 15.83 a litre. Several state governments too had increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel during the same period.

The retail prices of petrol and diesel had hit the three-figure mark in February in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar and Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax in the country followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Mar 15, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Mar 15, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹98 98 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Mar 15, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹89 89 View more Show

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have batted for the inclusion of fuel under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to bring some relief to the common man.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stood at Rs 93.11 and Rs 86.45 per litre, respectively. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata was stable at Rs 91.35 per litre and Rs 84.35 per litre.