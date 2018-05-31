App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Previous govts gave LPG connections to 13 cr families in 67 years, Modi regime will do it in 5: Pradhan

India aims to increase LPG usage to cover 80 percent of its households by March 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To celebrate the completion of four years in office, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government took out rallies to present their report card. One such rally was of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha where he mentioned the progress of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana under which he said 10 crore LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) connections, including 4 crore free ones, to poor women, were given in the last four years, compared to 13 crore in six decades since Independence.

And now, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the Modi-led government will achieve the 67-year record of previous governments of providing LPG connections to 13 crore people, but within 5 years.

Speaking at the Hindustan Ratna PSU Awards 2018, Pradhan said out of 27 crore households in India, only 13 crore had LPG connections four years ago, reports Mint.

Earlier this week, Modi recounted his own childhood when his mother struggled with smoke emitting from cooking on firewood or cow dung, to say his government will increase coverage of clean fuel to 100 percent households in the near future while interacting through video-conference with some of the women beneficiaries who received free cooking gas connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Modi said LPG is the cleanest and easily available source of energy that is giving women a healthier lifestyle, saving them time, helping them financially and saving the environment.

India aims to increase LPG usage to cover 80 percent households by March 2019, against 72.8 percent in 2017.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the government provides a subsidy of Rs 1,600 to state-owned fuel retailers for every free LPG gas connection that they install in poor rural households without one.

This subsidy is intended to cover the security fee for the cylinder and the fitting charges. The beneficiary has to buy her own cooking stove and refills.

To reduce the burden, the scheme allows beneficiaries to pay for the stove and the first refill in monthly installments. However, the cost of all subsequent refills has to be borne by the beneficiary household.
First Published on May 31, 2018 02:56 pm

