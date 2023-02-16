 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

President Murmu says India emerging as most favoured manufacturing destination

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

The engineering sector of the country is a robust and diversified segment of India’s industry, said President Droupadi Murmu.

President Droupadi Murmu Illustration: Moneycontrol

President Droupadi Murmu on February 16 said India is emerging as the most favoured manufacturing destination for sophisticated industries.

At the inauguration ceremony of the International Engineering and Technology Fair (IETF) 2023, Murmu said the country is emerging as the most favoured destination for areas including defence, aerospace and manufacturing of mobile phones.

She added that the engineering sector of the country today is a “robust, multi-level, diversified segment of India’s industry, playing a critical role in driving growth, creating jobs, and boosting exports.”

The President also emphasised India’s journey towards green energy. She said that India’s commitment to clean energy has been driving its green growth, which has been internationally appreciated.