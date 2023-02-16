President Murmu says India emerging as most favoured manufacturing destination

President Droupadi Murmu Illustration: Moneycontrol

President Droupadi Murmu on February 16 said India is emerging as the most favoured manufacturing destination for sophisticated industries.

At the inauguration ceremony of the International Engineering and Technology Fair (IETF) 2023, Murmu said the country is emerging as the most favoured destination for areas including defence, aerospace and manufacturing of mobile phones.

She added that the engineering sector of the country today is a “robust, multi-level, diversified segment of India’s industry, playing a critical role in driving growth, creating jobs, and boosting exports.”

The President also emphasised India’s journey towards green energy. She said that India’s commitment to clean energy has been driving its green growth, which has been internationally appreciated.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, said that promoting manufacturing is a priority for the Indian government and added that transformational schemes like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ have been launched.

The minister also underlined the need for skilling the Indian workforce in new technologies like design modelling, product prototype, and smart manufacturing and said that his ministry is working with sector skill councils to skill more than 70,000 people in the next three years.

At IETF 2023—which is organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)—over 400 companies from 19 countries are displaying their latest products and technologies with Finland as the focus country this year.