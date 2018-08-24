Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Panellists of session on renewable energy meet PM

Panellists of a session on solar energy during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today.

The panellists on the session on the 'role of Indian diaspora in capacity building for affordable solar power' included renowned experts, academicians, innovators, industrialists and entrepreneurs from Indian diaspora and India.

They presented the outcomes of their discussions over the past two days in areas such as utility scale solar, off-grid and microgrid solutions, solar storage, next generation solar technologies and innovative financing options for the renewable sector, a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO) said.