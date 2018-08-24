App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Panellists of session on renewable energy meet PM

The panellists on the session on the 'role of Indian diaspora in capacity building for affordable solar power' included renowned experts, academicians, innovators, industrialists and entrepreneurs from Indian diaspora and India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Panellists of a session on solar energy during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today.

They presented the outcomes of their discussions over the past two days in areas such as utility scale solar, off-grid and microgrid solutions, solar storage, next generation solar technologies and innovative financing options for the renewable sector, a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO) said.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 09:59 pm

tags #Economy #India #Pravasi Bharatiya Divas #solar energy

