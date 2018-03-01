App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Feb 27, 2018 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Power to all households by March next year: R K Singh

If the NDA government does meet its deadline of taking electricity to all houses by around the time of the next Lok Sabha polls, it could give the BJP a poll plank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union government is on course to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all households by March next year, Power Minister R K Singh said.

If the NDA government does meet its deadline of taking electricity to all houses by around the time of the next Lok Sabha polls, it could give the BJP a poll plank.

Singh said their target is to make available power supply to four crore households by March 31 next year. As of now, he said, 29.33 houses have been connected with power.

Among the over 18,000 unelectrified villages, only 935 remain so, he said. The minister said the government is also working on a law to ensure that there is no "gratuitous load shedding" and households are provided uninterrupted power barring when there is a technical problem.

related news

On the government's efforts to boost use of electric vehicles, he said various ministries and departments will be getting these cars in the coming months.

The power ministry will soon come out with a policy for setting up charging stations in cities as it works to boost the use of these cars to curb pollution and reduce India's dependence on imported fossil fuels, said Singh, who is also the Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy.

By 2030, the government wants 30 per cent vehicles on roads to be electric, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often spoken about his government's efforts to take electricity to every households and any success on this front will come handy for the BJP as it gears up for the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for March-May next year.

tags #Economy #India #power #R K Singh

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC