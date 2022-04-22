Power ministry amends method for use of coal allocated to states by private firms, bidding timelines

The Ministry of Power has made amendments to the methodology of how coal allocated to states could be used by private independent power generating stations (IPPs) and also tweaked the timeline of the bidding process, in an attempt to ease coal availability at power plants going ahead.

India is facing a severe coal shortage that has tripped some power generation units and forced states to cut the power supply. As of April 21, as many as 89 of 150 power plants running on domestic coal had critically low coal levels, mostly due to low supply from Coal India and lack of rakes to transport them.

The ministry has extended the period of supply of coal to IPPs from states to three years from one year, in order to provide better visibility to power plants.

The ministry has also made amendments to the timeline of the bidding process which has been reduced to 37 days from 67 days.

“The government has taken these measures in order to optimally utilise the railway infrastructure for maximum transportation of coal to the power plants. The ministry said this would enable states to optimally utilise their linkage coal in the plants near the mines as it would be easier to transmit electricity instead of coal transport to far off states,” the ministry said.