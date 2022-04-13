Power ministry allows coal tolling, recommends importing coal for blending to deal with higher power demand

The Union Ministry of Power has recommended that power generation companies must try to import coal for blending up to 10 percent and has allowed “tolling” to thermal power plants to deal with rising power demand amid constrained supply of domestic coal.

In a statement on April 13, the ministry said that RK Singh, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, had reviewed the operation of imported coal-based plants and import of coal for blending by the states.

In the review, a list of targets for states and generation companies was drawn to ensure delivery of coal for blending purposes. The ministry wants to make sure the imported coal supply was in place ahead of the monsoon as domestic coal supply gets affected during rainy season.

The ministry said on April 13 that tolling facilities would be allowed up to 25 percent of linkage coal for certain power generation companies to avoid long-distance coal transport.

The tolling system allows state power generation companies to use coal from linkages available to them to supply to any independent private power producer on a competitive bid basis. The independent power producer can then produce power and supply it to the state which originally has the coal linkage.

Singh said that tolling of coal would enable states to optimally utilise their linkage coal in the plants that are closer to the mines as it would be easier to transmit electricity instead of transporting coal to states that are far.

The meeting which was held in view of the rising power demand, was attended by principal secretaries and senior officials from states, independent power producers and representatives of ICB plants, along with Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar, Additional Secretary Vivek Kumar Devangan and the heads of central public sector enterprises from the sector.

“The minister took review of the operations of imported coal-based plants and directed all the procurer states to ensure that all ICB plants are operational at fair and reasonable tariffs. It was decided to resolve all the operational issues in ICB plants and make them fully functional,” the ministry said.

The government is working on different aspects of the supply chain of fuel as supplies have not been able to catch up with the growing demand and international coal prices continue to soar. Thermal coal still fuels around 75 percent of India’s power generation, therefore, the government has been prioritizing supplies to the power sector and pushing the other sectors to scale up output from their captive power plants.