you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power generation in October fell over 12% to 98,887 MU

As per the figures provided by the minister, 1,06,200 MU electricity was generated in August 2019, which was 0.39 per cent higher than 1,05,793 MU generated in August 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Power generation in the country fell by over 12 per cent to 98,887 million units (MU) during October 2019, mainly due to reduction in demand for agricultural activities and cooling requirements in commercial sector, Parliament was informed on December 3. In October 2018-19, power generation in the country stood at 1,13,507 MU.

However, power generation during April-October of 2019-20 rose 1.15 per cent to 7,57,946 MU from 7,49,314 MU in 2018-19, Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said in a reply to Rajya Sabha.

In September 2019, generation fell 2.89 per cent to 1,05,195 MU from 1,08,328 MU in September 2018, while there was a reduction of 12.88 per cent in power generation during October 2019 at 98,887 MU as against 113,507 MU in the same month in 2018.

"The lower generation was mainly due to favourable weather conditions due to prolonged rainy season and good rainfall which led to reduction in demand in agriculture sector and reduction in cooling requirement in domestic and commercial sectors," he said.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Business #Economy #electricity #India #R K Singh #Rajya Sabha

