Power consumption grows 11.45% in first half of October

India's power consumption grew 11.45 per cent to 55.37 billion units (BU) in the first half of October this year, mainly driven by buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities, as per government data.

For a full month in October last year, power consumption was 97.84 BU.

Power consumption in the country was recorded at 49.67 BU during October 1-15 last year, according to the power ministry data.