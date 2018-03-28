Post strike threat by transporters lobby, IRDAI likely to moderate third party premium

The third party premiums for motor vehicles that will be revised from April 1 are likely to see a moderated increase by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The transporters lobby, especially the truck owners, have threatened a strike if the hikes are not rolled back.

“We are accepting views from all stakeholders and will review the proposed third party rate hikes, if necessary,” a senior official said.

Every year, the third party premium is revised using a pre-set formula that looks into the engine capacity and the claims experience in that particular segment. Here, commercial vehicles like trucks and other goods carriers have been found to have the highest quantum of claims, which is why the premium hikes in this space have also been high.

Big insurers like New India Assurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HDFC ERGO and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance have a good presence in the motor insurance space.

If premiums hikes are not as proposed, claims losses for the insurers will continue to stay high. In commercial vehicle segment, claims losses go upto 170 per cent.

This is not the first time that the transporters have threatened a strike. Almost every year, these lobby groups threaten to boycott service if the premiums are increased. As a result, the insurance regulator had been forced to have a re-look at the proposed rate hike.

Usually, it is the commercial vehicles like large trucks and goods-carrying vehicles which are most accident prone due to riding in tough conditions and size.

Even in FY19 too, IRDAI has proposed an increase between 4-30 per cent in certain categories of goods vehicles both public as well as private carriers.

In the retail segment, however, IRDAI has proposed to reduce third party (TP) premiums for FY19 in certain segments of cars and two-wheelers.

Transport union sources told Moneycontrol that they have already been burdened by the rise in fuel prices and insurance premium hikes will only add to their costs. As per the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, all vehicles running on Indian roads need to have a valid third party insurance.

This insurance protects a vehicle owner from liabilities arising from third party accidents that may result in death or injury of other vehicle passengers or pedestrians on the road.

Third party motor insurance segment reports heavy losses every year due to the rise in claims. Almost Rs 160 is paid out for every Rs 100 collected as premium. Annual premium increases by IRDAI help bridge this gap, since third party pricing is regulated.