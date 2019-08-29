Poor recovery set to take toll on PSBs recapitalisation plan

Poor recovery is going to be an impediment in the revival of public sector banks despite the government announcing upfront capital infusion plan of Rs 70,000 crore, according to a report in The Hindu Business Line.

The infusion plan has boosted sentiments in the market but banks' real trouble is the low recovery from accounts under IBC that in most cases is around 20-25 percent. According to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) data from the October-December 2017, only a few accounts like Electrosteel Steels, Bhushan Steel, and Binani Cements realised 40-100 percent of the financial claims. The data pertains to a resolution plan approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

Resolution under IBC meant excessive delays and major haircuts in claims for most of the public sector banks. Many cases are also stuck in endless or subsequent litigation. For example, GAIL filed a petition against Alok Industries in May opposing the resolution plan.

Only a few of the accounts, out of two lists that the reserve bank had referred to the IBC for a resolution, have recovered some amount. This list constituted almost half of the bad loans in the country.