Pondy govt to launch housing scheme worth Rs 172-crore for poor

The Puducherry government today said it would soon launch a housing scheme for the poorer sections in the Union Territory.

Replying to the demand for grants for housing and other departments in the Assembly, Minister of Health and Tourism Malladi Krishna Rao said the Centre had earmarked Rs 172 crores for the scheme. Detailing various proposals of the Housing department, he said, "This is the first time such a huge amount has been earmarked by the Centre for housing."

He alleged that efforts were made to provide grants to the housing board to meet its financial commitments, but the territorial Lt Governor Kiran Bedi allegedly did not clear the file sent to her in this connection.

The Minister further said the government was now mulling disposing of some properties of the board to meet its commitments. Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, who presented the replies related to the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, said the government had banned plastic products below 50 microns.

Alternative materials, which are degradable, would be produced through the self-help groups to make the Union Territory plastic-free, he said. Earlier, when a plea was made by the MLAs seeking review of the tax structure, Minister for Public Works A Namassivayam said property tax would be reduced by 25 per cent.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy informed the assembly that a golden chariot at a cost of Rs 4.76 crores was being readied for the famous shrine of Dharbaraneyeswara temple, which has a separate shrine for Lord Saneeswara, in Tirunallar in Karaikal region. Department of Hindu Religious Institutions, which had 243 temples under its control, would soon document their historical and cultural features, he noted.

On the ATM fraud case, Narayanasamy lauded the CB-CID police for its 'excellent investigation' in the case and said 16 people including the prime accused Chandruji were arrested. Later, the House passed by voice-vote funds for PWD and Animal Husbandry departments among others.