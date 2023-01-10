 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poll | December CPI inflation seen little changed at 5.9%, November IIP growth may rebound to 3.2%

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

The govt will release both retail inflation data for December and industrial production data for November at 5.30 pm on January 12

India's headline retail inflation is unlikely to have changed much in December 2022 from November's 11-month low of 5.88 percent. According to a Moneycontrol poll of 15 economists, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is expected to have been little changed at 5.9 percent last month.

CPI inflation dropped sharply in November to below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 6 percent upper bound for the first time in 2022.

However, December is unlikely to see a repeat, with an unfavourable base effect cancelling out continued weakening of price momentum of largely food items.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for December at 5.30 pm on January 12.

At 5.9 percent, the economists' prediction for last month's inflation print would be the 39th month in a row it would be higher than the central bank's medium-term target of 4 percent.

ORGANISATION ESTIMATE FOR DECEMBER CPI INFLATION
Motilal Oswal Financial Services  5.5%
DBS Bank  5.7%
Deutsche Bank  5.76%
IDFC First Bank  5.8%
L&T Financial Services  5.84%
Standard Chartered Bank  5.85%
Sunidhi Securities  5.86%
IndusInd Bank  5.89%
ICRA  5.9%
ING  5.9%
YES Bank  5.9%
Kotak Mahindra Bank 5.92%
Barclays 5.96%
QuantEco Research  5.96%
Societe Generale 6.1%
Inflation dynamics

"Sequentially, headline inflation is slowing," noted Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

"There are two distinct movements visible in CPI inflation, with food prices across several product groups declining but non-food inflation remaining sticky and showing signs of demand-side pressures," Bajoria added.