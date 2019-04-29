App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2019 05:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Politics | Non-committed voters: Your vote can improve the country’s economic performance

 A study found that non-committed voters, when they do vote, usually choose to vote for the candidate who can improve economic growth

Manas Chakravarty @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/PIB India
Image: Twitter/PIB India
Whatsapp

Mumbai votes today, 29th April 2019. The city has been relatively indifferent to general elections, with the voting percentage being just 53 percent even during the 2014 Modi wave. Voter turnout was as low as 41.4 percent in 2009. TV channels have been running campaigns to get people to vote, emphasizing that voting is a responsibility for every good citizen.

If you’re still deciding whether to go out and vote, the chances are you are an undecided voter. The committed voters, the ideological partisans, made up their minds long ago. Only the uncommitted voter is still wondering whom to vote for.

That voting is an obligation and an honour and similar arguments are fine, but the uncommitted voter typically wonders whether her vote makes a difference. And here’s the good news: a study shows that it is the uncommitted voter who, when she votes, does the most to improve economic growth.

A 2017 research paper titled ‘Non-committed voters and Indian growth: Evidence from India’ by Abhishek Bhardwaj of New York University, Prasanna Tantri from the Indian School of Business and Nagaraju Thota from BITS Pilani found that ‘representatives supported by such voters outperform significantly with respect to both constituency level outcomes as well as measures based on individual effort.’ Simply put, they’re the smart voters who choose their candidates wisely and well.

related news

The researchers identified uncommitted voters as those who voted for candidates for one party in assembly elections and another in the Lok Sabha election, when these polls were conducted simultaneously. The assumption is that committed voters are likely to vote in favour of their preferred party candidate in both type of elections whereas non-committed voters are likely to vote differently. The authors find that, "a 10 percent higher support among non-committed voters is associated with 4.88 percent increase in district GDP growth, 4.76 percent increase in per capita GDP growth and 4.72 percent increase in per worker GDP growth over the entire term of five years. These numbers translate into nearly 1 percent annualized growth in various measures of GDP." The GDP figures are computed at the district level.

To be sure, we can question the exact increase in economic growth. But it’s plausible that non-committed voting is associated with higher economic performance, simply because such voters are likely to be swayed more by rational economic judgment and less by factors such as the carefully cultivated image of the contestants. Committed voters, on the other hand, are likely to be more ideologically motivated or biased. A research paper on the 2005 British election showed that undecided voters are "driven to a larger extent by economic performance and less by leadership or other valence evaluations." Valence evaluation is jargon for emotional choices.

The study on Indian elections mentioned above also found that candidates elected by non-committed voters performed better in Parliament and ensured a higher allocation to their districts under employment programmes.

Of course, the undecided voter is often apathetic. But the research says that if she does indeed take the trouble to go out and vote, it’s not just good for democracy but for the economy as well. As Bhardwaj, Tantri and Thota put it, "the association between democracy and economic performance is likely to strengthen in the presence of non-committed voting."

That should provide you, uncommitted voters, an incentive to head to the polling booths.

 
First Published on Apr 29, 2019 05:30 am

tags #Economy #GDP #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #voting

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Bollywood stars among Mumbaikars who wi ...

Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani start shooting for this hor ...

Salman Khan to return with the third part of the Tiger series, confirm ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn star as K ...

Tara Sutaria opens up on rumours of her dating Sidharth Malhotra

Avengers Endgame box office collection day 2: This Marvel outing is un ...

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion celebrates 2 years, Prabhas and the makers ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a very special message for her ‘fan’ Dilji ...

Akshay Kumar shares a 'tie' with Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey ...

TN 10th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Board to Declare SSLC Results Today at ...

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 | TN Board to Announce SSLC Results Today ...

WATCH | I Was Supposed to Attack Spinners When Russell Walked In: Gill

WATCH | Pandya's Form Good News for MI and India: Badani

April 29, 1997: Aravinda de Silva Achieves Unique Record With Twin Ton ...

WATCH | Ashwin Must Challenge Warner in Powerplay: Badani

IPL 2019 | KKR Have to Use Gill as an Opener Going Forward: Badani

IPL 2019 | Rohit Fined for Dissent After His Dismissal Against KKR

WATCH | Must Appreciate Russell's Great Effort: de Kock

BJP picks Manohar Parrikar's aide over son for Panaji bypoll

India's data storing call comes with risk, says Mark Zuckerberg

About 200 US firms seeking to move manufacturing base from China to In ...

US imposes sanction on Pakistan; may deny visas to Pakistanis

HPCL-MRPL merger hits cash hurdle; ONGC rules out share-swap

Oil, rupee, Q4 earnings to drive markets in holiday-shortened week ahe ...

All that you need to know about mutual funds this week

US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela set up crunch for heavier oil

FPIs stay bullish on India for third consecutive month; invest Rs 17,2 ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Before Battle of Winterfell, all 16 battle s ...

As China and Russia strengthen economic, military relations, India mus ...

Ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says BJP 'can ...

Women in Karnataka's garment sector are stuck in cycle of poor working ...

Air India software shutdown ripple effect: As many as 137 flights to b ...

NBA Playoffs 2019: Will the three-pointer continue to be the No 1 weap ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

Arundhathi Subramaniam on Bhakti poetry and celebrating voices that ar ...

Chinese phonemakers Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo dominate shipments in Q1, sa ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.