App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 10:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Political pressures risk undermining central banks: Raghuram Rajan

'The politician can talk about here and now and can say 'there's no inflation, why are you raising rates, you're killing the recovery, why don't you instead cut rates?',' said Rajan.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rising political pressures on central banks around the world undermines effective monetary management by risking kneejerk policies rather than pre-emptive decision making, former Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.

While central bank independence has often been questioned openly in emerging economies such as Turkey or India, popular disgruntlement in richer countries at the weak growth and paltry real wage increases of the past decade have seen central banks increasingly under pressure in developed economies too.

Late last year, for example, U.S. President Donald Trump called the Fed "crazy" for raising interest rates four times and he has repeatedly lambasted the policies decisions of Fed chair Jerome Powell.

"Populism forces the central bank to come out into the open and to explain what it's doing," Rajan, also a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, told Reuters.

related news

"But by pushing it into the open and into what is normally thought of as the political arena it creates more possibility of direct conflict."

Greater political scrutiny reasonably puts more onus on central bankers to explain and defend their actions, but it also distorts the time frame they have to consider, he added.

"The politician can talk about here and now and can say 'there's no inflation, why are you raising rates, you're killing the recovery, why don't you instead cut rates?'," said Rajan.

"If you're always constrained to make policy based on the here and now, it's quite different from making policy based on what you expect things to be."

While innovative policy thinking has been a feature of the past 10 years, Rajan said he does not think ideas such as the "Modern Monetary Theory" currently championed by some members of the U.S. Democratic Party will ever be put into practice.

"The notion that your ability to issue your own currency and to issue debt in your own currency somehow allows you to escape a budget constraint, is not right," Rajan - a highly respected Chicago-based economist - told Reuters on the sidelines of promoting his new book in London.

"You can print money the same way as you can issue debt so long as people think you're good for it. At some point, they stop thinking you're good for it."

A reworking of monetary theory by the left of the U.S. Democratic Party ahead of next year's presidential election, MMT suggests the absence of inflation today should allow governments managing the world's main reserve currencies to keep interest rates at zero and effectively print money via debt sales to fund future environmental and infrastructure projects.

Asked if he would be interested in taking over from Mark Carney as Bank of England governor, Rajan declined to comment. "I am very happy where I am."
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 10:35 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Raghuram Rajan #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BJP Govt Released Masood Azhar, Present NSA Doval Escorted Him, Rahul ...

Case Filed Against Rahul Gandhi for Addressing Jaish Chief as 'Masood ...

Fit-again Hardik Joins Mumbai Indians' Pre-tournament Camp

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp Calls for Google Breakup in Australia

Wanted to Contest from Barrackpore as Voters are Angry With Sitting MP ...

Delhi Traffic Inspector Alleges DCP Madhur Verma Slapped, Abused Him f ...

In Wake of Ethiopia Airlines Crash, DGCA Bans Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Minerva Punjab Claim to Pull Out of Super Cup with Seven Other I-Leagu ...

Boeing says it has "full confidence" in its 737 MAX planes

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

IT Minister tells social media firms to prevent abuse

Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

Boeing shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

Oil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports

Gold gains as dollar dips on tame US data; Brexit vote in focus

Multi-cornered poll battle in Jammu and Kashmir awaits: Lack of develo ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

New York Times calls Pulwama terror attack 'explosion' in headline: Wa ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

YouTube Music, YouTube Premium now live in India with subscriptions st ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19: FC Goa set up final clash against Bengaluru FC despite lo ...

Nita Ambani honours police personnel, armed forces and their families ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?

Sania Mirza’s racket fascinates her son Izhaan

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas treats brother Siddharth's fiance Ishit ...

Akshay Kumar's Good News co-star Diljit Dosanjh promotes Kesari with a ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.