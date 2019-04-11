Political Bazaar | Polling booth violence in the first phase a bad sign

Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha election 2019 started on April 11 is almost winding up. The Assembly polls for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and Orissa (to be held in 4 phases) were held simultaneously, with 91 constituencies from 20 states gone into voting.

Viju Cherian gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury to discuss the vote turnout, the competition between Nitin Gadkari and Nana patole, and the violence at polling booths.