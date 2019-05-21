Policy Pulse | Why is consumption slowing?

Renu Kohli

India’s growth has been overly dependent on domestic consumption. Private consumption contributed an average 4.6 percentage points annually to the 7.5 percent real GDP growth averaged over the last five years. Government spending added another percentage point. If nearly two-thirds of the GDP is slowing, the drag on growth is serious. The consumption slowdown is spread across urban and rural segments, visible in falling sales of cars, two-wheelers, tractors, fast-moving consumer goods and other consumer products, along with air-travel, household credit, and so on. Industrial production growth dropped 80 basis points to 3.6 percent in 2018-19 over last year. The output of non-durable goods or mass market expendables bought for daily or frequent use (e.g. food, clothing and personal care items), plunged 6.8 percentage points, growing just 3.8 percent. Although consumer durables’ output recovered on an annual basis, it fell steeply with contraction after October 2018.

Is the slowdown cyclical or structural?

The spotlight falls on consumption-income links. Changes in expected future disposable income and wealth are prominent drivers of consumption. The size of these changes matters as well. The deceleration in real per capita income after 2016-17 could have affected collective consumption. Disaggregate evidence sheds light on rural incomes: Nominal wage growth of general agricultural and non-agricultural labourers is slowing since May-July 2017 with a short-lived upturn a year ago. This is reflected in low food prices and rural inflation. Meanwhile, prices of farm sector inputs have risen, compressing rural real incomes. Unanticipated income shocks such as demonetisation, the introduction of GST hit the rural economy harder because this is where informal, cash-dependent businesses and households are concentrated. Further, financial market arrangements and liquidity, which help consumption smoothing due to unanticipated income shocks have tightened since last year.

All indicators suggest that the consumption slowdown is structural. The pullback from discretionary spending is not new for consumers at the lower income percentiles who have minimal or no wealth buffers to smoothen the impact of unforeseen blows and have been adversely affected for over two years. Industrial output data shows non-durable goods’ production steadily lost pace from January 2018 (year-on-year, 3-monthly moving average). It is now deepening, spreading to urban segments and is reflected in sales of vehicles, durables, etc. where borrowing plays a major role. Expenditure response is large in the case of low-income households with relatively low liquid wealth, consistent with the presence of liquidity constraints. Such households adjust consumption by either replacing or altogether dispensing with some goods in response to income changes. For the average rural Indian, food accounted for 52.9 percent of consumption value (6.6 percent on vegetables, 7.9 percent on beverages, processed foods), while clothing and durables formed 7 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, as per NSSO consumer expenditure survey, 2011-12. The share may have changed since, but are unlikely to be large.

Economic theory and empirical literature show consumers react differently to anticipated and unanticipated changes in incomes. They also distinguish between permanent and transitory income shocks in adjusting expenditures, as Milton Friedman showed many years ago. Income increases or decreases that people perceive as temporary have a small impact on their consumption expenditure as their concept of permanent income is based on what happened over the past several years. Thus, they endeavour to sustain consumption, either by dissaving or smoothing through borrowings. Consumption reactions to unanticipated or temporary income shocks do not usually change expectations of permanent income.

What does the evidence suggest?

Indian households have steadily saved a lesser share of gross disposable income from 2015-16—net financial savings (gross financial savings minus financial liabilities) as a fraction of gross disposable income was 140 bps lower in 2017-18 over 2015-16, indicating increased borrowings. Consumers may have perceived the income shocks were temporary—small producers thought business will restore to former levels, farmers may have hoped prices may firm up. Spending on non-food goods and services, such as education and health has held up, but cutbacks have happened in discretionary items.

Consumer perceptions and expectations on spending captured by RBI’s consumer confidence surveys show households’ current perceptions and one-year ahead expectations on spending fell steeply to lower levels after June-2018 and those about discretionary expenditure plunged precipitously from November 2017. Current consumer perceptions on essential spending fell further in the latest, April 2019 round, while those on discretionary spending remain at the lower levels. Finally, one-year ahead expectations on incomes turned down in March 2019 after a year of increases from June 2018.

We do not know yet if the downturn in future expectations on incomes reflects an adjustment by households that their temporary income fall is more enduring, i.e. permanent. Empirical studies indicate that it takes about two-three years for such a modification. But the prolonged income and spending decline, slowing demand for non-food goods and services observed in the steady moderation of core inflation point to a structural slowdown in consumption from fall in incomes. This is also not surprising because consumption-driven growth never converted to an investment-driven one, which generates employment and incomes to create a virtuous cycle.

It is worth noting that expenditure adjustment responses to permanent fall in incomes lead to major revisions in consumption—the expenditure cuts then extend to essential services such as education and health. The robust picture depicted by GDP figures should not blind policymakers to these developments and insights.