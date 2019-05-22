App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Policy Point | Why RBI will closely watch the election results

If exit polls are proved wrong and the NDA fails to get a majority, uncertainty on the economic front is bound to increase.

Rajesh Kumar @Rajesh_views
Whatsapp

As officials start counting votes on Thursday, along with the rest of the country, members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be closely watching the incoming results which will decide the composition of the 17th Lok Sabha. The final tally will have a direct impact on the decisions of the rate-setting committee. The next policy review is due on June 6.

The return of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with a clear majority, as predicted by most of the exit polls, will give confidence to the MPC that the new administration will adhere to the fiscal consolidation path. It has been reported that the Union government missed the revenue target by Rs 1 lakh crore in the last fiscal. This might require compression of expenditure in the current fiscal, which will have implications for growth, as revenue collection is unlikely to surprise on the upside. As reflected by lead indicators, economic activity is anyway slowing. Compression in government expenditure could further reduce economic growth.

However, this would also mean that core inflation, which has remained a concern for the MPC in recent times, would come down and open up space for further monetary easing. Remember, food inflation is showing signs of revival and is expected to go up from the present level. Food inflation in April was at 1.1 percent, compared with 0.3 percent in the previous month. A pick-up in food prices with sticky core inflation would make the MPC more cautious. Thankfully, core inflation has come down in recent months and is expected to fall further in the near term.

However, if exit polls are proved wrong and the NDA fails to get a comfortable majority, uncertainty on the economic front is bound to increase. A comparatively large coalition with greater demand for resources will make the management of government finance more difficult, leading to a higher fiscal deficit. An elevated level of the budget deficit will not only be a risk to inflation projection but also threaten financial stability.

Rajesh Kumar
Rajesh Kumar
Associate Editor - Views|Moneycontrol

Members of the MPC are closely looking at the fiscal situation. Chetan Ghate in the last meeting, for instance, said: “I continue to view the elevated levels of the combined fiscal deficit and the on-going thrust towards competitive populism as jeopardizing the durability of inflation in the medium term. This should be carefully watched.”

Aside from the fiscal situation, the return of the NDA will also provide policy continuity. For instance, according to the amendment (2016) to the RBI Act, the inflation target is to be reviewed every five years. First such review is due in 2021. Although this calls for a wider debate, continuity in policy would mean that the government will not significantly change the target.

To be sure, the framework has worked well, and there are signs that it is helping to contain inflationary expectations. A significant upward revision in inflation target can affect the credibility of the framework. It is important for India to sustain low and stable inflation as it would help maintain financial stability and higher growth.

In the near term, the new government’s commitment to fiscal discipline will keep hopes of further monetary easing alive. A risk to fiscal targets would take this option off the table. In fact, even if the RBI reduces rates, higher borrowing by the government would further impede policy transmission and make it ineffective.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #election results #Exit polls #fiscal deficit #inflation #NDA #RBI

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18.com | Your One Stop Election Destination​

Court to Decide on Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Derogatory Remarks Ag ...

In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, ...

Break-in at IAF's Paris Office, Which Oversees the Manufacture of Rafa ...

Maharashtra: Ex-NCP Minister Jaidutta Kshirsagar Quits Party, Set to J ...

Injured Toni Kroos to Miss Germany's Next Two Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: In Yogi’s UP, How Gaushalas Solve C ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.