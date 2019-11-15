App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Policies framed to create 5 crore jobs in MSME sector: Nitin Gadkari

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the second edition of 'Innovation Conclave' organised here by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the MSME Ministry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the Centre has designed policies to generate five crore jobs in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector over the next five years.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the second edition of 'Innovation Conclave' organised here by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the MSME Ministry.

"At a time when cities are growing at a rapid pace, we need to go for decentralisation of development with a focus on agriculture, tribal and rural development sectors.

Close

"We need technology and innovation for sustainable development of agriculture, rural and tribal development sectors," he said.

related news

The MSME Minister called for the need to create satellite townships around cities to decentralise industrial development.

He said the Centre was taking steps to boost the growth of MSME sector "by lowering the costs of logistics, power and capital".

"The Union government has designed policies to generate five crore jobs in the MSME sector in the next five years," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #000 jobs #Economy #India #MSME sector #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.