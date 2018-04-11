App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 11, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Why petrol, diesel prices will continue to pinch your pocket

Indian imported crude’s average price has risen from $56.06 in October 2017 to $63.80 in March 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices have been soaring globally, pushing petrol/diesel retail prices in India higher due to production cuts by OPEC.

In India, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily, factoring in crude price changes.

There has been talks of bringing petrol and diesel under the GST ambit. Petroleum products were left out of the purview of GST when it was rolled out on July 1, 2017. Estimates suggest that GST on petrol and diesel will likely be capped at 28%, bringing down retail prices significantly.

Listen in to the podcast for an in-depth coverage of oil and gas prices in India and their impact on the economy, overall.

tags #Business #Commodities #crude #diesel #oil #petrol

