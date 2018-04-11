Podcast | Why petrol, diesel prices will continue to pinch your pocket

Crude oil prices have been soaring globally, pushing petrol/diesel retail prices in India higher due to production cuts by OPEC.

Indian imported crude’s average price has risen from USD 56.06 in October 2017 to USD 63.80 in March 2018.

In India, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily, factoring in crude price changes.

There has been talks of bringing petrol and diesel under the GST ambit. Petroleum products were left out of the purview of GST when it was rolled out on July 1, 2017. Estimates suggest that GST on petrol and diesel will likely be capped at 28%, bringing down retail prices significantly.

