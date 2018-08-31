Podcast | Editor's Story of the Day - All you need to know about the rupee hitting an all-time low

Sabse bada rupaiyya? Well, literally the opposite.

There has been no respite for the rupee as it continues its freefall. The rupee obliging gravity almost too enthusiastically is our Story of the Day. But we also want to go beyond the precipitous fall itself and examine the reasons why we are witnessing a freefall. Who gains from it? Who stands to lose most? How does it affect you and me? How is it that the stock market is hitting record highs and the rupee hitting record lows? What does the government have to say about it? We will try and answer some of these questions in our Story of the Day and you are listening to Moneycontrol.

THE LATEST

After a new all-time low hit only on the 29th of August, the rupee has hit a fresh all-time low today on the 30th of August. At 70.82 against the American Dollar, the Indian Rupee has depreciated by over 10 percent against the greenback this year. The weakness is on the back of pressure from higher oil prices, which is trading above USD 69.50 per barrel. Bond yields are also weighing on the currency, with the 10-year G-sec yield touching 7.93 percent. It had opened marginally lower at 70.63 per dollar versus previous close 70.59.

According to an IFA Global currency report, the rupee has underperformed its emerging markets counterparts and is likely to continue doing so as higher crude prices weigh adversely on our trade deficit, unlike current account surplus in emerging market countries. The likely range is 70.45-70.90 with an upside bias. Among drivers for the Rupee, the Yuan, Lira, crude and US yields are the most important to watch out for.

Importers were advised to cover short-term exposure on a dip towards 70.20 levels, while exporters are advised to hold for long-term forward bookings with the stop loss of 69.75 as short-term trend remains bullish, said IFA Global.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at a historic low of 70.59 after it plunged to all-time low of 70.65 on the back of month-end dollar demand from importers and foreign capital outflows.

Yesterday rupee posted a biggest single-session decline against US dollar since August 13, 2018.

Vivek Rajpal, Asia interest rates strategist, Executive Director, Nomura said, "One big reason why rupee is behaving in this fashion is due to its sensitivity to oil prices which is very high. The market is generally differentiating between the current account deficit and current account surplus nations. In a way, the rupee is suffering due to current account deficit and its price sensitivity to oil prices."

"We expect the rupee to head towards Rs 71-72/USD but in the near-term, there is a higher likelihood of consolidation at current levels," he added.

The rupee has fallen by 10 percent this year so far - making it the worst-performing currency in Asia.

WHAT ARE THE POSSIBLE REASONS?

Why is the rupee falling against the dollar? One answer is shifts in the basic demand-and-supply equations of currencies. There is a greater demand for the dollar than there is supply, and that is pushing the rupee to lose its value against the dollar so as to meet the demand. The crisis in Turkey – not helped by Donald Trump doubling the US import tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium in response to an American pastor being held in Turkey – was among the reasons that started this slide in the rupee. Emerging markets currencies across the world were impacted by the Turkish crisis – including Argentina and South Africa – but India was certainly among the worst hit. But it goes back even further – and that relates to India’s current account deficit.

Now, what is current account deficit? The current account deficit is a measurement of a country’s trade where the value of the goods and services it imports exceeds the value of the goods and services it exports. The current account includes net income, such as interest and dividends, and transfers, such as foreign aid, although these components make up only a small percentage of the total current account. The current account represents a country’s foreign transactions and, like the capital account, is a component of a country’s balance of payments. Simply put – we are importing more than we are exporting. And this deficit is only growing.

Officials say that due to the fall in rupee, the CAD could go up to 2.8 percent of the GDP for FY19, compared to 1.9 percent in FY18 due to the widening trade deficit. While FDI inflows in 2017-18 have moderated to USD 30.3 billion from USD 35.6 billion in 2016-17, FII net inflows went up three-fold to USD 22.1 billion from USD 7.6 billion during the same period. However, the situation in FY19 has been completely different as FIIs have been net sellers, both in equity and debt markets, and have pulled out nearly Rs 50,000 crore this fiscal.

And why have foreign investments decreased? For that, we need to, for a brief moment, visit 2008 and the global economic crisis. While trying to limp out of the recession of 2008, central banks in developed countries (the US, EU, etc) offered incredibly low-interest rates in order to aid the economic health of those countries. In the aftermath of that, investors in these wealthy countries started parking large chunks of their money and lent billions of dollars to developing economies like Turkey, South Africa, China, and well, India. Why did they do that? Because these countries offered higher interest rates than the developed markets. But now, with the US economy improving, the Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates again – there have been two instalments already this year in March and June. There is speculation that there may be two more in the year, bringing the total to four. As a result, keeping money invested in the US markets looks like a better and safer deal for the investors. This eventually strengthened the dollar. A stronger dollar is not good news for countries and economies that have borrowed dollars. “As the dollar goes up, other currencies go down, and this makes it difficult for these countries to return their dollar-dominated loans.” (The Week, Aug 14, 2018)

India saw the highest portfolio outflows among major EMs between mid-April and June, but there is a mild silver lining in this regard. In recent weeks, according to data sourced from the Institute of International Finance (IIF), India has witnessed net foreign portfolio inflows since July, after having previously experienced significant outflows.

A strong dollar demand from oil companies and other importers to make month-end payments and dollar-buying by foreign banks also may be hurting the rupee.

RISING CRUDE OIL PRICES

Another reason – rising crude oil prices. India imports more than 80 percent of its oil requirements; oil constitutes 27 percent of all of our imports. International benchmark Brent crude is currently trading at about USD 78. The fiscal year 2018 has already seen it hit highs of over 80 dollars. Ministry of Commerce data shows that imports in April-July were USD 171.20 billion as against USD 146.26 billion in the year-ago period — up 17.05 percent. Of the total imports, oil imports cost USD 46.98 billion — 51.45 percent higher in dollar terms compared to USD 31.02 billion in the year-ago period — mainly on account of global Brent Crude price, which has risen over 52 percent in the last 12 months. If the rupee stays put at over 70 for the rest of 2018, the total oil bill alone could be as much USD 114 billion – a staggering USD 26 billion rise. According to a Mint analysis (Tadit Kundu), “If crude oil prices touch USD 90 per barrel, this could push up the current account deficit to 3.6 percent of GDP. Oil prices at USD 90 could also force the government to cut excise duties to absorb at least part of the price shock. This alone could push up the fiscal deficit to 4.6 percent of GDP, 130 basis points higher than the budgeted estimate, assuming other spending remains at the 2017-18 levels as a percent of GDP.” From an average of USD 56 a barrel in FY17-18, the crude oil price of the Indian basket for July has gone up to USD 73.47 a barrel. Any increase in international crude price, coupled with depreciation of the rupee, is a one-two punch for the Indian economy. So while rising crude prices might not directly answer the question of the falling rupee, it certainly can increase a higher import bill, and therefore the trade deficit.

Unfortunately, fluctuating crude prices is beyond our control, and unless India discovers large petroleum reserves, or perhaps more sustainably, makes a concerted effort towards exploiting renewable sources of energy (being as we are a tropical sunshine country, for one), being hit by the vagaries of oil prices will be an unavoidable aspect of a growing nation.

The threat of a global trade war contributes in so insignificant measure to the proceedings. Plus, the US is building pressure on its allies to stop buying oil from Iran by November 2018 – and as their second-biggest oil client, we buy a ton of oil from Iran (figuratively that is; literally, in June, India imported 592,800 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran compared to 705,200 bpd in May – American threat effect).

But wait... didn’t we experience something along these lines back in 2013, when the rupee sank like a head of lead? The (in)famous ‘taper tantrum’? Yes, we did. But this time, we may be in a slightly better position, but obviously not entirely out of the water.

TAPER TANTRUM OF 2013 vs SINKING SEVENTY OF 2018

“In May 2013, chairman Ben Bernanke’s announcement that the US Federal Reserve will end its quantitative easing programme triggered a slide in the rupee and other emerging market currencies. Then, India had a significantly large external financing requirement in the face of a large and growing current account deficit (CAD), along with slowing growth, fiscal stress, and high inflation. The shaky macroeconomic fundamentals called for a correction in the rupee. In the first half of FY2013-14, the currency lost 30 percent versus the dollar from May to August. Other countries with large external financing requirement also saw a sharp fall in their currencies,” said Gaurav Kapur, chief economist at IndusInd Bank, writing for Moneycontrol.

Following the 2013 episode, which was far more disruptive from a macroeconomic stability perspective, Indian policymakers initiated a number of steps to safeguard the economy. Kapur further noted that the implementation of a flexible inflation targeting for monetary policy with the consumer price index (CPI) inflation as the nominal anchor stood out as among the features that may indicate that we may be slightly better prepared this time around. Stable inflation and inflationary expectations help in ensuring currency stability over the long run. The RBI has built sizable foreign exchange reserves since the taper tantrum taking advantage of high capital inflows. RBI has also supported the rupee by selling dollars. The central bank sold USD 14.4 billion in the first quarter. It has also increased FII debt investment limits to get more capital inflows. The 50 bps increase in the policy rate since June, though in response to rising core CPI inflation, has helped improve the carry advantage for rupee-denominated bonds. The government, on its part, has increased custom duties on electronic items, the second largest item in India’s import basket at USD 53 billion in FY18.

As Mint noted, India’s foreign exchange reserves now provide around 10 months of import cover compared with six months in mid-2013.

BUT... IT IS A PRE-ELECTION YEAR!

Fiscal slippage is certainly a concern in the lead up to the general election, and India has a bad history of it – it spends too much ahead of elections. As Tadit Kandu notes, “Of the three past general elections, the incumbent managed to return to power only once: and that was when spending spiked up ahead of elections. The government faces a stark choice between good economics and good politics today. It can tighten its belt, limit expenditures, and win back the confidence of investors in the Indian economy, at the cost of alienating a significant chunk of voters. Alternatively, it can please voters by raising government spending, risk the ire of disenchanted investors, and jeopardise its macro-economic legacy.”

Speaking of the government, what does it have to say about that sinking feeling the rupee is experiencing currently?

GOVERNMENT SPEAK

Principal Economic Adviser to Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal told IANS in an interview, "I am not sure why everybody is concerned... For five years now, we have been stable pretty much against every currency. Even against the dollar, if you take a five-year view, we have only depreciated relatively little. Against the pound, for example, we have appreciated in the last five years. We are broadly stable against Euro. The point I am making is we are not depreciating against most world currencies; what is happening is that the US dollar is strengthening. So rather than bemoan the situation...this has been an exceptional period of stability. On a basket basis, we have appreciated...real effective exchange rate, we have appreciated.”

Earlier this year in June, Subhash Chandra Garg, the economic affairs secretary in the finance ministry, had said India “[had] adequate reserves, there is adequate firepower” to weather this fall, referring to the country’s forex reserves. A similar claim was also made by Arun Jaitley, who in a tweet had said, “India's foreign exchange reserves are comfortable by global standards and sufficient to mitigate any undue volatility in the foreign exchange market.”

But the current forex reserves (24th August RBI data) stand at USD 400 billion, in comparison to the April 13th high of USD 426 billion. This has prompted some analysts to believe a large part of this decline has been due to dollar sales by the central bank to prop up the currency in recent months.

“In all likelihood, there is still some steam left in this bout of rupee weakness, with the broad range for now around 68-72 per US dollar. There could be some correction in case the US Fed dials down expectations of further rate increases after raising rates again in September. In the meantime, the policy steps taken since 2013 would help manage the macro-stability risks from a weaker rupee,” concluded Gaurav Kapur.

WHAT IS THE IMPACT ON THE STOCK MARKET – WHO WINS, WHO LOSES?

WINNERS:

A falling rupee is beneficial for a handful of stocks – defensive stocks – like IT and pharmaceuticals. Basically, Indian export sectors stand to gain.

“This sudden value depreciation of rupee is good to support exporters and to attract long-term foreign direct investments to support the ‘Make in India’ agenda, which has not yet taken off, one of the reasons being the strong rupee value,” said Moses Harding John, CEO of India and East Africa at SBM Holdings, a financial service provider, speaking to Quartz.

The fall in the rupee certainly gives a fillip to the IT sector, but on balance, the gains may not be that much (as many exporting sectors also import a lot) or for the long term (as they hedge against the dollar, plus now there will be additional competition from other emerging economies).

Winners also are NRIs who are making remittances in record numbers. Since the past few weeks, inward remittances to the country have spiked by up to 25 percent, according to industry experts. That is no chump change considering India has the highest number of residents living abroad, and they also send more money back to their home country than do others. NRIs sent USD 69 billion home last year, ahead of NRC(hinese) who sent five billion dollars less. Of course, the situation in Kerala could also have contributed to this spike in remittances, especially from the Gulf.

LOSERS:

The rest; especially oil marketing companies (IOC, HPCL, BPCL), and those sectors that depend on oil. The Indian aviation industry – which, well, runs on oil – has seen aggregate losses of around Rs 2,500 crore in the fiscal year so far. Indigo’s profits came crashing down 97 percent; SpiceJet reported a net loss of Rs 35 crore after 13 consecutive profitable quarters. Telecom companies, which import a lot of equipment and machinery, might see a spanner in the wheels of their plans. Mobilephone-makers will be hurt, just like other consumer-durables makers. Oil-dependent sectors like paints and steel will also hurt.

WHAT ABOUT YOU AND ME?

Well, we would most likely fall under the ‘Losers’ category.

Prices of consumer durables – especially those imported electronics – could rise; international travel becomes more expensive.

It may prompt oil companies to hike petrol and diesel prices too which sets off this chain reaction à Costlier transport fuel will knock up prices of most goods and stoke inflation à Elevated inflation may prompt RBI to raise lending rates à RBI may also keep interest rates high to maintain India's attractiveness as a debt market and woo dollars à High-interest rates may push up home loan EMIs.

See? We have reason to worry.

As Mint noted, “It could also hamper investments by foreign investors, who have just begun to repose their faith in Indian equities since a falling rupee would depress their returns in dollar terms. In this month so far, foreign institutional investors are net buyers of Indian equities to the tune of USD 160 million. However, on a year-to-date basis, they still remain net sellers.”

What of the stock market? Typically, a 10 percent fall in rupee vs dollar should boost Nifty EPS by 4 percent and vice versa, other things remaining the same, according to an analysis by domestic brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

In summary, a sinking rupee is not good for sentiment; is not good for your pocket, and it does not bode well for the macroeconomic stability of the country unless our export growth also improves significantly.