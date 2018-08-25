Podcast | Editor's Pick of the Day: PSU chief appointments at 3 units may be delayed

In an exclusive report on Moneycontrol, M Saraswathy reports that there may be a delay in the appointment of the heads of three public sector insurance companies – New India Assurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance.

Saraswathy joins us to talk about what it means for these companies, how the market might perceive this, and if indeed this affects the proposed merger of National Insurance and United India Insurance with Oriental Insurance in what will be the biggest merger in the insurance sector.

Listen in to find out all the details.