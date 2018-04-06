Podcast | E-way bill finally a reality; Here's all you need to know

The government implemented inter-state e-way, or electronic waybill, from start of the new financial year on April 1, 2018.

E-way bill system under Goods and Services Tax (GST) promises to enable faster goods movement through a seamless portal-driven payment system without lorries having to wait at state borders.

Technical glitches had aborted e-way bill’s full-fledged launch on February 1. Its introduction will enable tax authorities to track the inter-state and intra-state movement of goods, thus preventing any possible tax evasion.

“It has been a successful rollout. Till now no glitch has been found,” revenue and finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia had said on the second day of the rollout.

What is an e-way bill, how it works and what all goods does it apply on? What are the concerns around it and how will benefit?

Listen to the podcast for all the answers…