Podcast | Deep Dive - Maharashtra pushes for $1 trillion economic tag by 2025. Is the target achievable?

Can any Indian state become a trillion dollar economy all by itself? We know there are cases where states or cities by themselves have GDPs higher than entire countries. The most well known case is California, which has a GDP of 2.7 trillion. That’s as much as, or maybe more than, all of India generates! Texas and New York also have GDPs upward of 1 trillion dollars. The Greater Tokyo metropolitan area generates $1.5 trillion. London generates half of that - around 730 billion. No Indian city or state figures near the top of any such list. Both Delhi and Mumbai hover around the $370 bn mark.

However, India’s economy is once again growing at a healthy clip. According to most reports, we‘re looking at GDP growth rates above 7% for the next few years. Unless there’s another recession, of course. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said more than once that India’s economy is on track to hit a GDP of $5 trillion by 2025. Back in February of this year, speaking at the Magnetic Maharashtra global investment summit, Modi said when India’s economy joined the $1 trillion club, it created headlines. “But later everything went down in scams and there was talk about (the) Fragile Five. Now, in the last three years, the talk has gained traction and credence that India could well join the 5 trillion dollar club.”

This comes after Morgan Stanley published a report last year which estimated that India will become a $5 trillion economy by 2025. The Indian economy is estimated to be a $2.56 trillion economy in 2017-18.

In light of this, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that his state will become a trillion dollar economy.

He said, “Maharashtra can be a $1 trillion economy by 2025, growing at a rate of 15.4%. Even if we grow at the current rate of 9.4%, we can still be a $1 trillion economy by 2029, but we want to achieve it four years earlier by accelerating the growth of the services sector.”

Is he being realistic or is he selling a pipedream? Let’s examine these claims.

First, a few things about Maharashtra’s economy. The state of Maharashtra has a GDP of $420 billion. That’s approximately 15% of India’s GDP,which presently is between $2.5-2.6 trillion. That makes Maharashtra’s economy the largest in india, by some distance. The second largest is Tamil Nadu, with a GDP of around $250 billion. Maharashtra is also the most urbanised state in India. However, it must be noted that the metropolitan area of Mumbai accounts for 368 billion of Maharashtra’s GDP. Essentially, Mumbai accounts for over 87% of the state’s GDP.

And this has been the case for a long time. Even in 2013, Mumbai made $209 billion, around 85% of the state’s GDP. For the most urbanised state in India, that’s quite the red flag. The rest of Maharashtra contributes only 15% or less to the state’s GDP every year.

And yet, Maharashtra is the state of choice for companies from around the world looking to enter the Indian market. Harvard Business Review notes that states “...with high opportunity and a strong operating environment—...category 1 states where multinationals should focus on enhancing performance include(ing) Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.”

Ease of doing business in the state has helped it attract more FDI, or foreign direct investment than any other state. Maharashtra accounted for 51% of all FDI that came to India last year, according to state govt data.

Maharashtra’s nominal growth in FY16 was among the best in the country. Its gross state domestic product, or GSDP, is estimated to have grown from 8.8% in FY 2014-15 to 9.9% in FY 2015-16. A majority of Maharashtra’s economic activity, around 59%, is oriented around the service sector - real estate, ownership of dwellings, professional services, trade and hospitality. The industrial sector — manufacturing — was the second major component, at 30%, followed by agriculture and allied activities at 11%.

Fadnavis also said in February that “By 2025, the services sector must grow from 59% to 67%, while the contribution of industry must come down to 27% and agriculture to 6%.” He added that underpaying jobs in agriculture should be converted into well-paying jobs in the services sector by enhancing people’s skill sets.

And the onus seems to be on going digital. He indicated his emphasis on the shift to a service sector economy. To quote the CM, “We need to go for employment-led growth. The digital economy has more potential for growth and it will soon cross the material economy. There are more jobs and opportunities in the digital economy and it will help us leapfrog into a $1 trillion economy.” The state govt is setting up IT and ITES-integrated cities to promote startups and create conducive ecosystems.

Besides the service sector, the govt said it is looking at other new age industries as avenues of growth - clean energy, electric vehicles, robotics, aerospace and defence technologies.

Robotics? In Maharashtra? Yes, it’s true. According to data from global job site Indeed, India has seen a rise of 186% in the number of job seekers for robotics profiles between May 2015 and May 2018. And Maharashtra offers most of the jobs in that new sector.

India currently has more than 50 robotics firms, including Intuitive Surgical, Accuray, Mazor Robotics, Medrobotics, Synaptive Medical and Titan Medical. Hospital chains like Apollo, Fortis and Max Healthcare use surgical robotics. The study notes that with a market of close to 1,000 robots annually, the sector offers potential for experimentation.

A report by credit rating agency Brickwork Ratings in 2015 found that Maharashtra earned approximately 70 percent of its total receipts through tax revenues — the highest among the bigger states.

A State's Economic Survey in FY17, tabled by Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, claimed that Maharashtra was moving towards double digit growth in the coming years. And this has been backed up by some work on the ground. The government claimed it had invested more in infrastructure and transportation, which helped them maintain a steady growth rate.

The infrastructure for this government is the 700 kilometre Mumbai-Nagpur ‘super communication highway’ - what it claims will be a game-changer that brings prosperity to the state’s hinterland.

The govt also made some tall claims - that, unlike many other states, farm land in this state can be purchased for non-agriculture purposes, setting the stage for land consolidation in the farm sector as well as migration of marginal farmers into industrial and service sectors. Fadnavis claimed 93% of the land acquisition for the highway project was completed in under 12 months.

Maharashtra has also taken up development of 10 cities of states which got nominated for Smart City project. By the end of March 2016, the total road length maintained by PWD and Zilla Panchayats was about 3.01 lakh kms. The state govt said roughly 99 percent of villages were connected by fair weather roads.

In June, Devendra Fadnavis reiterated his trillion dollar target for 2025 at a meeting in New York. Speaking at the International Economic Forum, the Maharashtra CM doubled down on h is goal, saying, “If I grow business usual, I would anyway become a trillion dollar economy by 2029. But, I want Maharashtra to become a trillion dollar economy by 2025, because my Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) says India should become a $5 trillion economy by 2025.”

The big problem staring him in the face is the crisis in the farming sector. For one, he’s faced with a farm loan waiver crisis that saw prolonged agitations. The state govt eventually capitulated, agreeing to loan waivers worth 34,000 crore rupees or $5.1 billion. Agriculture accounts for 11% of GDP as of FY18. But Fadnavis wants to see this taper down to 6%. Why? He says, “...it is because the size of GSDP is expanding and at that phase, (with) even a 6 percent share, we will have our production doubled from the present level. I think we have to shift towards a service-oriented economy where 67 per cent of the economy will come from services."

And what of the other big issue in Maharashtra’s agriculture, drought? Fadnavis said 11,000 villages in the state have been made drought-proof in three years. The goal is to increase the number of such villages to 16,000 by the end of this 2018.

A micro-irrigation project, ‘Jalyukt Shivar’, involving the deepening and widening of streams, construction of cement and earthen stop dams, and digging of farm ponds was initiated to make the state free of drought. Under this scheme, water storage capacity of 17,27,229 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) has been created across 16,521 villages in the 34 districts of the state since 2015, as per official data. The report also estimates that out of the total 16,521 villages, 100 percent work has been completed in 11,712 villages and 80 per cent in 1,421 villages, leading to an irrigation potential of 22,74,744 hectares. 6,140 tankers were used for water supply across various districts of the state in 2015 but the number dropped to 1,379 in 2016. In 2017, 366 tankers were used, and this year saw only 152 tankers being used across districts that faced water scarcity.

The chief minister pointed out that while investments in agriculture went up 30 percent to USD 1 billion in FY18, agriculture added only 11% to the gross state domestic product. On the other hand, it employs 50 percent of the workforce. This demonstrates, he claimed, that the sector is unable to absorb an increased workforce and it is important to skill the labour so they can work in other sectors. Fadnavis pointed out that the productivity of manufacturing is seven times of agriculture, while that of services is nine times of agriculture.

Eventually though, the chief minister is betting big on industry and infrastructure. "Our key to growth is infrastructure-led development," he said. During his visit to New York, he meet business leaders and spoke at length about Mumbai infrastructure projects and the Nagpur-Mumbai Maharashtra corridor which will create logistics and Agro processing hubs in 24 districts.

Maharashtra could also see some competition from the state of Uttar Pradesh in its race to $1 trillion. Well, at least in intent. According to the Central Statistics Office, the size of Uttar Pradesh’s economy was $172 billion in 2015-16. In FY17, UP became a $196 billion economy.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, said UP’s size, long rail network and human resources make it a country in itself that should be competing not with other states, but with other nations. Hyperbole aside, the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit held in February did see major Indian business groups like RIL, Tata, Adani, Mahindra and Aditya Birla commit close to 40,000 crore rupees investment over the coming years.

The Maharashtra chief minister’s inclination for the service sector isn’t welcomed by everyone. For instance, Mahindra & Mahindra managing director Pawan Goenka, is unimpressed. He said Maharashtra has a natural advantage for manufacturing because of the large consumption base in the State. He countered the chief minister’s claim saying, “I see no reason why manufacturing will not grow more than the services sector. We should outperform [the service sector],”, adding, “We must re-skill in future to ensure manufacturing growth, because the skill set required in the future will be different.”

The flipside to this push towards $1 trillion GDP is the debt the state is carrying. Its total debt is estimated to be Rs4.13 lakh crore, the highest in the country, which could spiral up to Rs4.40 lakh crore. In FY16, according to the state’s Economic Survey, total debt stock of Rs 3.56 lakh crore was 15.7 per cent of GSDP and was within the limit of 22.1 percent laid down by the 14th Finance Commission. But now, the financial stability could be further by the of 34,000 crore farm loan waiver. The state finance department was even considering a cut of 25% on development spending across departments to reduce financial burden.

A government report said, to achieve the target of $1 trillion by 2025, the share of the state in the national GDP will have to rise to 20 percent from the current 15 percent. Agriculture will have to grow at 5.5 percent, industries at 12.3 percent and services at 15.5 percent. The state itself will to grow at 15 percent every year. That’s a pretty tall ask. If nothing else, it will be interesting to watch.