PNB scam: Special PMLA court issues non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems in the Rs 12,700 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, according to media reports.

ANI in a report said that the Central Board of Investigation (CBI) had produced 6 accused before a special CBI court here and has sought police custody for Gokulnath Shetty and five others.

The move is a result of the Rs 12,700 crore PNB fraud that the bank revealed on February 14. According to the bank, Nirav Modi's jewellery firms and Mehul Chokshi's Gitanjali Group used multiple Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) fraudulently issued to them to seek loans from foreign branches of multiple Indian banks.

Further, ANI also reported that Nirav Modi in an email to Enforcement Directorate said that passport authority suspended my passport when they wrote to him to join the probe.

"Wrote to passport authority requesting it to provide me reasons of suspension and proposed revocation. Surprisingly, within minutes of my reply,authority revoked my passport," he added.

Modi also said in his email that the lightning speed in which the authority has acted clearly shows that the action itself was pre-determined and my fate was already decided, without even considering my reply and without any regard to law.

"Still (sic) working abroad as I continue to be very engaged in trying to deal with businesses that I am involved with outside of India. Trying to ensure that so far as possible the position of these business creditors(including banks)& employees are properly considered," said Modi to ED in an email, according to ANI.

Two days ago, Internal Chief Auditor (retd) Bishnubrata Mishra, who was responsible for concurrent audit for the period 2011-2015 at PNB Brady House branch, was arrested by CBI.

Mishra was responsible for auditing the procedures and practices followed in the PNB branch and reporting them. Officials had said that 13 more people were questioned on March 2 in addition to the questioning of those who are in CBI custody. He has been remanded to CBI custody till March 14 by a court in Mumbai, reported ANI.

On Wednesday, the CBI had made the first arrest of an auditor of the bank when its internal chief auditor M K Sharma, a chief manager-ranked official, was picked up by them.

Sharma, a scale-IV officer, was responsible for auditing the systems and practices of the bank's Brady House branch--from Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) were issued-- and report the deficiencies with zonal audit office, they said.

According to an earlier report, Nirav Modi had refused to join CBI investigation in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

CBI officials were quoting saying he was summoned through email but he refused to join the investigation saying he has ‘business abroad’. He was later directed to contact the embassy of India in a country where he is staying so that his travel to India can be arranged, they said.

On February 27, the ED had moved the court seeking an NBW against Modi.

The agency had told the court that it had issued three summonses to Modi to appear before it.

"We issued three summonses to Choksi. He neither responded to those summonses nor appeared before the agency," special ED prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar had told the special court presided over by Judge M S Azmi here on March 1.