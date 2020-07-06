App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB sanctions loans of Rs 8,690 crore in 404,675 accounts under ECLGS

Rao was speaking at a webinar organised to discuss issues related to MSME customers across the country and to address their challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Monday said it has sanctioned Rs 8,690-crore loans in 404,675 accounts to the MSME sector under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). Of the sanctioned amount, the lender has already disbursed Rs 2,595 crore of loans in 79,029 accounts so far, its Managing Director and CEO S S Mallikarjuna Rao said.

In May, the government announced ECLGS, a 100 per cent credit scheme worth Rs 3 lakh crore to support the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, which has been adversely affected by disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rao was speaking at a webinar organised to discuss issues related to MSME customers across the country and to address their challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close

The objective of the webinar was to educate the bank's customers across the nation about the various products and services made available for their ease.

The bank, through its campaign, 'Each One Reach Ten Each Day', contacted more than one lakh customers, including MSMEs, to update about the COVID-19 schemes on a daily basis.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 08:29 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Punjab National Bank #SME

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.