you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 13, 2018 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB fraud: Charge of criminal breach of trust added to FIR

Among others, the agency has arrested Gokulnath Shetty, the then deputy manager (now retired) of PNB, in connection with issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) to Choksi-owned firms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI on Tuesay told a Mumbai court that it has added the charge of 'criminal breach of trust' to the case related to diamond trader Mehul Choksi's firms in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

The maximum punishment for the offence under section 409 of the IPC (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) is life imprisonment.

"The acts of Shetty prima facie disclose commission of offence punishable under section 409 IPC along with other offences already alleged in the FIR," read the CBI's submission before the special court.

Earlier the agency had pressed the charge of cheating under the IPC and relevant charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI has alleged that firms controlled by diamond traders Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi obtained fraudulent LoUs and letters of credit (LCs) worth USD 2 billion (Rs 12,636 crore) from PNB in connivance with bank officials.

tags #PNB #PNB fraud

