PM's Economic Advisory Council meets, expects a GDP growth of 7-7.5% in FY23

The council members were optimistic about real and nominal growth prospects in 2022-23.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST
Representational image.

Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) held its meeting on Thursday where the council looked at the growth prospects of India's economy in 2022-23 and beyond.

"Other than an element of the base effect, the contact intensive sectors and construction should recover in 2022-23. Once capacity utilization improves, private investments should also recover. Therefore, members felt a real rate of growth of 7 to 7.5 percent and a nominal rate of growth of more than 11 percent in 2022-23 was likely," EAC-PM said.

However, the EAC said, it should not mean that the Union Budget for 2022-23 should project unrealistically high tax revenue or tax buoyancy numbers. The Union Budget for 2021-22 was applauded because of reform measures, as well as transparency and realism in the numbers, it added.

EAC-PM members are of the view that that these dimensions should be carried forward into the 2022-23 Budget too, signalling use of the extra revenue in the form of capital expenditure and human capital expenditure, since Covid has led to a human capital deficit.

It also observed that there should also be a clear road-map for privatization and the growth orientation of last year’s Budget should also be maintained.

The government on October 27 had approved the  reconstitution of the EAC-PM for a period of two years under the chairmanship of Bibek Debroy.
