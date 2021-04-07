PMI at 54.6: Lower footfall, COVID-19 restrictions, rising expenses dampen services activity in March

Despite outstanding business rising at services firms for the tenth month running, job shedding continued.

A softer rise in new business and output at Indian services firms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer uncertainty and lower footfall, pulled down the rate of growth in services activity in March.

According to the monthly IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey released on April 7, services PMI stood at 54.6 in March, down from 55.3 in February. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

A sharp increase in input costs, the second-fastest since February 2013 also meant businesses struggled even as selling prices rose only fractionally as the vast majority of companies left their fees unchanged due to competitive pressure.