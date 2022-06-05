English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Algo Convention : Learn, Network, Ideate & Monetize
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Iconic Week Celebrations of Finance, Corporate Affairs ministries

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 6.

    PTI
    June 05, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
    The Rs 80,000 crore investment will create thousands of employment opportunities, said PM Modi at the Lucknow summit (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)

    The Rs 80,000 crore investment will create thousands of employment opportunities, said PM Modi at the Lucknow summit (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 6.

    The PMO noted in a statement that this week is being celebrated as part of the ’Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) from June 6 to 11.

    Modi will launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes – Jan Samarth Portal.

    It is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes, the PMO said, adding that it’s a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders.

    The main purpose of the Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes.

    Close

    The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.

    The PMO said Modi will also inaugurate a digital exhibition which traces the journey of the two ministries over the past eight years, and release special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins.

    These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to the visually impaired persons.

    The programme will also be organised simultaneously at 75 locations across the country, and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue, it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Finance Ministry #PM Narendra Modi
    first published: Jun 5, 2022 11:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.