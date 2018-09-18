PM Narendra Modi launches projects worth over Rs 550 cr in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched various development projects worth over Rs 550 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.

The projects inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Among the projects for which the foundation stones were laid was the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.

Modi later addressed a gathering, starting his speech in local dialect, and chanting "Har, Har, Mahadev".