App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi launches projects worth over Rs 550 cr in Varanasi

The projects inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched various development projects worth over Rs 550 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.

The projects inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Among the projects for which the foundation stones were laid was the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.

Modi later addressed a gathering, starting his speech in local dialect, and chanting "Har, Har, Mahadev".
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 11:56 am

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Varanasi

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.