PM Narendra Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to attract more investments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 held a meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India as well as to promote local investments as the country prepares to tide over the devastating impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

"A scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands/plots/estates lands in the country and provide necessary financing support," the government said in a statement.

Modi also said action should be taken for a more proactive approach to handhold investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary central and state clearances in a time bound manner.

Discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies and be more proactive in attracting investments.

Reform initiatives undertaken by the various ministries should continue and action should be taken in a time bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede promotion of investment and industrial growth.

The meeting was attended by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, home minister Amit Shah, the minister for commerce and industries Piyush Goyal, MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur along with senior government officials.

