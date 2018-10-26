PM Narendra Modi bats for new tech in agriculture sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 'Krishi Kumbh' in Lucknow as he expressed hope that the event will pave the way for new technology to be imbibed in the agriculture sector.

Addressing the event via video conference, he appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government for its efforts in augmenting the procurement of foodgrains.

Amid concerns over rising level of air pollution in the national capital, Modi emphasised on the need to evolve new technologies and ways that will help eliminate the need for farmers to burn crop stubble.

Modi asserted the farmers take the country forward and reiterated his government's commitment to double their income by 2022.

He said, a series of steps have been taken to reduce farm input costs and raise profits and noted that a large number of solar pumps will be installed in farms across the country in the near future.

The PM said the government is working to deliver the benefits of science to agriculture and the Rice Research Centre being set up in Varanasi is a step in this direction.

Modi also spoke of the importance of value addition in farming and said steps are being taken in the food processing sector.

After Green Revolution, he said, the focus is now on improving milk and honey production.