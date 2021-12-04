MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi announces projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore in poll-bound Uttarakhand

PM Modi laid the foundation stones of 11 projects worth Rs 15,728 crore and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,573 crore after inspecting their models on display at the rally venue

PTI
December 04, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced development projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in election bound Uttarakhand before addressing a rally at the Parade Ground here to kickstart the BJP’s campaign for the state assembly polls. He laid the foundation stones of 11 projects worth Rs 15,728 crore and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,573 crore after inspecting their models on display at the rally venue.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway or economic corridor which will reduce the distance between the two cities from 248 km at present to 180 km, and infrastructure development projects for Badrinath which are part of the masterplan for the redevelopment of the Himalayan temple, were among the major projects whose foundation stones were laid by the prime minister.

The 120 mw Vyasi hydro-electricity project, a 38-km long stretch between Devprayag and Shrikot on NH-58, and a widened 33 km stretch between Brahmapuri and Kaudiyala on Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway, which are both part of the all-weather road project, were among the other crucial projects inaugurated by Modi. "These projects will help making this decade that of Uttarakhand," Modi said at the rally.
PTI
Tags: #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Uttarakhand polls
first published: Dec 4, 2021 03:34 pm

