App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi announces new cleanliness drive

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' (cleanliness is true service) is a great way to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday announced the launch of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' from September 15 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In a video message, he called upon people to join the movement on Saturday morning.

"I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission after which swachhata (cleanliness) activities will begin," he said.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' (cleanliness is true service) is a great way to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

He pointed out that on October 2 when the country marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Swachh Bharat Mission will complete four years.

The prime minister termed the mission as a "historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a clean India.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Swachhata Hi Seva Movement

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.