PM Modi's Panch Pran will make India a developed country by 2047: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

The event is being organised by the University of Jammu in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Hindustan Samachar and Cluster University of Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a three-day mega event on 'Panch Pran' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and said these five resolves will make India a developed country by 2047.

"In 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of Independence, India will have the world's youngest and most skilled workforce," he said.

Talking about Amrit Kaal and Prime Minister's Panch Pran, Sinha said the five resolves -- resolve to move the country ahead as a developed India, eradicating the mentality of slavery, be proud of India's heritage and legacy, strength of unity and solidarity and duties of citizens towards the nation -- will make India a developed country by 2047.