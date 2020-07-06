App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 07:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to unveil Asia's largest solar plant in Madhya Pradesh on July 10: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

A state government release also quoted that Chouhan has met Union minister of state for energy R K Singh at his residence in the national capital and urged him to attend the inauguration programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation Asia's largest 750 MW Rewa ultra mega solar plant in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing on July 10, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Delhi on Sunday.

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 07:18 am

