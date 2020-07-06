PM Modi to unveil Asia's largest solar plant in Madhya Pradesh on July 10: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

A state government release also quoted that Chouhan has met Union minister of state for energy R K Singh at his residence in the national capital and urged him to attend the inauguration programme.
PTI
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 07:18 am